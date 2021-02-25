Dwayne Johnson Feels 'deeply Honored' For Hollywood Critics Association Trailblazer Award

Popularly known as 'The Rock,' Dwayne Johnson is to be honoured by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Trailblazer Award. The fourth HCA Film Awards ceremony will take place virtually on March 5, 2021, and stream online on the official Facebook and Youtube page of the Hollywood Critics Association. The HCA Trailblazer Award is created to honour actors and filmmakers who work for social change.

HCA on nominating Dwayne Johnson for the award

HCA, through their social media handle, has declared and praised the San Andreas actor's philanthropy. HCA Chairman, Scott Menzel has said that the Snitch actor epitomises everything that the HCA Trailblazer award stands for. He further said that The Rock uses his voice to do good in the time most needed. Check out the tweet below:

Dwayne Johnson defines what it means to be a Trailblazer. His philanthropy has helped millions of people all over the world. The HCA is so deeply humbled to be honoring Dwayne Johnson as this years Trailblazer. Congratulations, @TheRock. #HCAFilmAwards https://t.co/iTG5x17wph — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 24, 2021

The Rock on receiving the honour

The Skyscraper actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared his gratitude towards the award. He has mentioned that the honour is very special to him and he is deeply grateful. Dwayne Johnson's awards list also includes the People's Choice Award for favourite premium cable TV actor (2016), the NAACP Image Award for entertainer of the year (2017), and Kid's Choice Award for favourite movie actor (2018 & 2020). Dwayne Johnson's movies have enjoyed a huge fanbase over the years. Check out his post below

Popular Dwayne Johnson's movies

The American actor, producer, retired official wrestler, former football player, and businessman, Dwayne Johnson's awards list is as long as the list of his movies. Some of the most loved Dwayne Johnson's movies include Furious 7, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Rundown, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, and Gridiron Gang. Dwayne Johnson's latest and upcoming movies are Fast and Furious 9, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam. He will also be seen in DC's The Suicide Squad (2021).

