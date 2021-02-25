Dwayne Johnson Talks About His New Venture Zoa Energy Drink; Fans Debate On Can's Size

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the latest update on launching the ZOA energy drink on Thursday. He announced that the ZOA Energy drink will be available in grocery stores across the US on March 1. One fan, in particular, was concerned about the size of the can in comparison to The Rock's hands and quipped that it's 40 oz. Johnson then replied saying it is actually a16 oz can. Take a look at the video here and what fans reacted to his ZOA energy drink.

Dwayne Johnson launches ZOA Energy drink

The Rock is launching his maiden energy drink venture ZOA in March, alongside his business partners Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and managing partner at Juggernaut Capital, John Shulman. According to Johnson, Zoa Energy will be the first energy drink to be free from artificial and other unhealthy preservatives commonly found in rival energy drinks. The beverage contains essential ingredients known for boosting energy and revitalizing the body. As reported by Food Network, the energy drink contains 100 per cent Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B and other essentials like turmeric, camu camu and other antioxidants including green tea extracts and green coffee beans.

The Rock has been busy promoting the ZOA energy drink which will be available online and on Amazon by manufacturer Molson Coors. This product is just one of many things The Rock has promoted in the consumer industry as he also launched Teremana Tequila, last year. According to Dwayne Johnson, the drink is targeting people beyond gym-goers as its branding reflects the Polynesian word for warrior "toa", the A-Z characters are meant to be inclusive of all types of people across demographics.

Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock

Young Rock, the autobiographical documentary story of Dwayne Johnson in his youth was released on NBC on February 16. The series created by Nahnatchka Khan is a coming of age story focusing on Johnson's three stages of his youth. The series garnered critical acclaim for its story and for providing a much-desired peek into the life of the WWE wrestler turned actor and the world of wrestling. The series has aired its second episode on February 23. So far, the Young Rock reviews are mostly positive. Take a look at Young Rock first look teaser here.

