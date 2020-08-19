Daniel Cormier To WWE? Vince McMahon And Team Reportedly Interested In Signing UFC Legend

Daniel Cormier officially bid adieu to his MMA career after losing to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47). While talking to Joe Rogan after the UFC 252 main event, Daniel Cormier noted he had a good and long run in Dana White’s promotion, before calling Miocic vs Cormier 3 ‘a great fight’. “I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me. I've had a long run. It's been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight,” said Daniel Cormier while signing off.

Daniel Cormier to WWE? Cormier was scheduled to appear in 2019

After Daniel Cormier made the major announcement, fans started speculating what the former UFC lightweight and heavyweight champion will do next. Some claimed that Daniel Cormier will become a full-time commentator in the UFC, while others believe Daniel Cormier could join WWE, something he has wanted to do for years. While talking to BT Sport in January this year, Daniel Cormier claimed that he and WWE have spoken multiple times about his arrival, but because of some reason that never happened.

“I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my scheduled didn't work,” said Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier to WWE? Vince McMahon interested in signing Cormier

On his Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon and team want to sign the UFC legend. Earlier, while talking to TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed that he already has a role decided for Daniel Cormier. Triple H said that he would love to see Daniel Cormier as a WWE commentator. Triple H stated that Daniel Cormier is doing a great ‘commentary job for UFC’ and he could do the same in WWE. Meltzer claims that FOX has also shown interest in Cormier and want to bring him to join the WWE SmackDown announce team.

Daniel Cormier to WWE? Cormier thinks it’s tough being a WWE star

While talking to Busted Open Radio, Daniel Cormier stated that he would love to work with WWE, but would only wrestle sporadically. He pointed out that he’s more than 40 years old, and it will be really difficult for him to learn new wrestling moves. “I don’t know the game, or take bumps and learned to do all of that,” Daniel Cormier added. Fans want to see a match between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier as both of them are former UFC heavyweight champions.

Image credits: Daniel Cormier/Twitter