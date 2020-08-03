Kurt Angle Reveals He Wanted John Cena To Retire Him, But Vince McMahon Rejected The Idea

Kurt Angle recently spoke to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture where he made some major revelations about his last WWE run. Kurt Angle revealed that when he returned to WWE in 2017, he wanted to perform and even wanted another championship run. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had completely different plans for Kurt Angle. He wanted to use Kurt Angle as a General Manager or some other on-air personality, but not as an in-ring superstar.

“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to. Vince McMahon had an idea for me, I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn’t have the same idea I did.”

Kurt Angle said that he asked Vince McMahon multiple times to let him perform in the ring, but Vince McMahon ended up making him the General Manager of WWE RAW instead. He recalled that when he became GM, he started doing more backstage work and couldn’t focus on his body for more than a year, which is why he was unable to perform to his fullest when Vince McMahon eventually ended up making him a performer. Angle added that when he started wrestling, he noticed a lot of changes in his body and eventually decided to retire from wrestling.

Kurt Angle wanted John Cena to retire him

After Kurt Angle made the decision to end his in-ring career, he went to Vince McMahon and asked him to set his retirement match against John Cena at WrestleMania 35. Though Vince McMahon agreed to give Kurt Angle his retirement match, he refused to give him a match against John Cena. Kurt Angle was then in a feud with Baron Corbin and Vince McMahon wanted Kurt Angle to end his feud with Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Vince McMahon also agreed to schedule Kurt Angle vs John Cena for WrestleMania 36, but Kurt Angle declined the offer as he was not in a shape to perform for another year.

“They (WWE) had spent a lot of time building up Baron Corbin and we had to have a match… if I wanted to continue for another year I could have got John Cena, but I didn’t want to go a whole other year. I knew I was done.”

Image Source: WWE.com