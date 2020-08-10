WWE CEO Vince McMahon Stands Staunchly Opposed To CM Punk's WWE Return: Reports

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 in some fashion and has since not stepped foot in the WWE ring. The closest CM Punk came to working with WWE again was when he worked at FS1’s WWE Backstage, which went off-air a couple of weeks ago. Though CM Punk has said on numerous occasions that he never wants to return to WWE, some fans still harbour the hope that ‘The Best in the World’ could enter the WWE ring once again as the pro wrestling business runs by the “never say never” rule.

Even if CM Punk agrees to return to the company, he would still need Vince McMahon’s seal of approval, and according to reports, Vince McMahon still stands staunchly opposed to the return of ‘The Voice of the Voiceless’. While speaking to Wrestling Inc this month, wrestling expert Dave Meltzer claimed that CM Punk could come back because nothing is irreparable, but it will take Vince McMahon’s mind to change; something that's difficult to see happening.

CM Punk left the company after having major arguments with Vince McMahon and other WWE officials. After leaving the company, he slammed the WWE CEO on multiple occasions and criticised the way Vince McMahon is running the business. According to various reports, that’s the only reason why Vince McMahon does not want to bring back ‘The Second City Saviour’ to the promotion.

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

However, later in the interview, Dave Meltzer claimed that Vince McMahon could change his mind as he always does what's right for the business. Meltzer said that as the business gets worse, Vince McMahon could change his mind and say yes to bringing back CM Punk. In the past, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have both claimed that they will be open to bringing CM Punk back if the former superstar wants to make a return.

“It’s also up to Punk and does he wanna wrestle? I know that Vince recently, as in a couple of months ago, was pretty adamant in that no, he wouldn’t bring him back. But he always changes his mind when it comes to things and as the business gets worse, you’re looking for answers," Meltzer commented.

Image Source: WWE.com