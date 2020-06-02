Vince McMahon Biography To Be Written By Stan Lee Author, Set To Release In 2022

Famous author Abraham Riesman recently took to Instagram where he revealed that he’s writing the biography of WWE CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon. Abraham Riesman claimed that he is aiming to publish the book by 2022. Riesman is the author of a similar book, a biography on comic book legend, Stan Lee. In the post, Abraham Riesman also specified that Simon and Schuster’s Atrium Publishing Group will be publishing the book.

According to Abraham Riesman’s official website, the name of the biography will be Ringmaster: The Life and Times of Vince McMahon. Riesman wrote the caption alongside an image that gave fans an insight about what to expect from the book. "A biography of Vince McMahon, who went from a dyslexic boy growing up in a trailer park to the iconoclastic Chairman and CEO of the multi-billion-dollar WWE empire," reads the image. According to wrestling fans, the biography will include exclusive interviews from wrestlers, officials and others who witnessed Vince McMahon’s rise to the top.

Vince McMahon biography: Book and novels about Vince McMahon

The soon to be released book by Abraham Riesman will be the first official biography of Vince McMahon. However, there are lots of unofficial books available online about Vince McMahon. There are two major unofficial books which talk about Vince McMahon’s life in-depth. Michael Essany had earlier written an unofficial biography about Vince McMahon which focused on the “controversies, and legacy” of the wrestling legend.

Much of McMahon’s life is covered in the novel S*x, Lies, and Headlocks as well. S*x, Lies, and Headlocks is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at the backstabbing, scandals and high-stakes gambles that have made wrestling an enduring television phenomenon. The man behind it all is Vince McMahon, a ruthless and entertaining visionary whose professional antics make some of the flamboyant characters in the ring look tame by comparison, as per the book. This Shaun Assael novel was critically acclaimed and received a lot of praise from wrestling fans. Some even claim that Shaun Assael exposes the ‘cruel’ wrestling world in this novel.

