Vince McMahon Sends A Heartfelt Message To Roman Reigns On His Birthday

On Monday, former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns turned 35. "The Big Dog" received birthday wishes from all over the world, but the message from WWE CEO Vince McMahon was heartwarming, it would appear. Vince McMahon wished a happy birthday to Reigns and heaped praise on the four-time World Champion. Vince McMahon added that Roman Reigns is an inspiration to many in and out the ring.

Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe. pic.twitter.com/3B0RUlvn5t — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 25, 2020

Since WWE started keeping all their shows at WWE Performance Center, Roman Reigns has not performed in the WWE ring. Roman Reigns’ last in-ring performance was in February where he faced King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg citing personal reasons. There were many reports claiming that Vince McMahon was angry with Roman Reigns for pulling out of the match, but it was later revealed that those were just rumours. Vince McMahon's recent tweet also proves that all is well between the two.

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

Roman Reigns recently revealed that he’s helping his wife take care of their kids, especially their newborn twins. Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co then claimed that Roman Reigns will be on leave for months. However, there is speculation that Roman Reigns will make a surprise entry in the coming weeks and start a new storyline with current Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Few even claimed that The Big Dog could return at the WWE Backlash PPV or WWE SummerSlam and attack the future WWE Universal Champion. There have also been reports of Roman Reigns shifting to RAW and feuding with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns is a four-time world champion with three WWE title reigns and one WWE Universal Championship stint. He is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion and has held the WWE United States Championship as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship once. The 'Big Dog' won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and was named Superstar of the Year in 2014. He also went on to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, a feat that was only ahieved by Brock Lesnar until then.

