Vince McMahon Fell In Love With Brock Lesnar When The Two First Met; Here’s Why

After winning the NCAA Division I collegiate wrestling championship at the University of Minnesota, Brock Lesnar was scouted by WWE's Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross. Brock Lesnar signed a contract with WWE and was sent to OVW for training. Over there, he wrestled with newcomers and soon to be WWE greats like John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista and many more. Despite the tough competition, Brock Lesnar was able to make a name for himself and become a household name in WWE.

In the recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross said that Brock Lesnar was so skilled in the OVW ring that he became Vince McMahon’s top priority and was later called to the main roster. Jim Ross recalled the first time Brock Lesnar met Vince McMahon and said a line which the WWE CEO loved. According to Jim Ross, Brock Lesnar said that he wanted to be an entertainer, the line, which Vince McMahon liked because WWE is primarily an entertainment business and then a wrestling business.

“I remember Brock saying something like ‘I want to be an entertainer,’ and Vince fell in love with him right there.”

Brock Lesnar’s dominance on WWE

Brock Lesnar signed a deal with WWE RAW just after a few months of his training in OVW. Since day one, Brock Lesnar was dominant and within six months of his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating WWE legend The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He went on to feature in many memorable matches, before leaving the promotion for the NFL and, later, UFC.

He returned to the WWE ring in 2012 and continued his in-ring dominance. Brock Lesnar showcased his prowess as he went on to defeat wrestling greats like Triple H, Big Show, John Cena, Goldberg and many others. He was also the man who went on to break the two-decade-long WrestleMania winning streak of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

