Vince McMahon Believes WWE RAW Ratings Hit Is Down To A 'lack Of Brock Lesnar'

On WWE’s Q1 2020 investors' call this Thursday, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon talked about the recent decline in WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown ratings. Vince McMahon revealed that the ratings of WWE SmackDown have not been majorly affected, but the ratings of WWE RAW have seen a huge downfall. Vince McMahon then explained why WWE RAW has seen more downfall in ratings then WWE SmackDown.

Also Read l Goldberg says Vince McMahon ‘wanted to KILL’ him and Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania 20

Vince McMahon said that WWE SmackDown is going on with the same superstars, while WWE RAW has a lot of ‘new talent and it takes a while to like some new superstar’. Vince McMahon then said that WWE RAW no longer has Brock Lesnar which could be a reason why WWE RAW is not getting good ratings. According to fans, WWE RAW was getting good ratings when they had Brock Lesnar on the roster, but after losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar went on a break and seemingly took millions of fans with him.

Also Read l Triple H’s 25th WWE anniversary: HBK, Stephanie and Vince McMahon surprise The Game

Should WWE bring back the superstars?

Many think that Vince McMahon and his team should bring back some superstars they have sent on breaks amid coronavirus outbreak. Since WrestleMania 36, WWE RAW has not featured A-list superstars like Randy Orton, Edge, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and others in any episodes. Currently, RAW only features A-listers like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Also Read l Matt Hardy slams Vince McMahon, says if Triple H was running WWE, he would have never left

Showbuzz Daily reported this week’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, among the lowest in WWE history. This week’s episode was three hours long. The first hour of the show drew 1.994 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.913 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.832 million viewers. In comparison, the first hour of last week’s show drew 2.311 million, the second hour drew 2.063 million and the third hour drew 1.925 million.

Also Read l Triple H net worth, WWE career and story of WWE's power couple