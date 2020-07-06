Vince McMahon To Fine WWE Stars $500 For Not Wearing Masks Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is ready to take stern measures to make sure the show doesn't stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vince McMahon has reportedly taken the decision to levy a fine of $500 on any WWE star found not wearing a mask. Coronavirus has majorly affected the USA and the number of COVID-19 patients in the country is on a steady rise. WWE is currently being shot in Florida, where the coronavirus situation is seemingly out of control. WWE officials have announced that there will be a plastic screen between the crowd and the ring to avoid physical interaction between the wrestlers and the viewers.

WWE coronavirus crisis: Vince McMahon warns wrestlers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vince McMahon has reportedly informed his stars that they will have to wear a mask on their face or face a fine. If a wrestler is caught without a mask for the first time, they will be fined $500 and a second offence will see a $1,000 penalty. Vince McMahon has reportedly promised to continue with WWE events for the public despite the rampant threat of coronavirus. Close to 132,000 USA citizens have already lost their lives due to the pandemic. However, Vince McMahon is adamant about continuing with live shows at the Performance Center in Florida.

The true meaning of Memorial Day is often forgotten. Remember all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can be free. #MemorialDay — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 25, 2020

WWE coronavirus crisis

A total of 24 coronavirus positives were reported from WWE last week. However, WWE officials and stars get checked for coronavirus before they enter the arena in Central Florida. WWE stars get checked for coronavirus the second time if the run time of the show exceeds the regular duration. WWE producers Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble have confirmed on Twitter that they have contracted COVID-19. Backstage interviewer and ring announcer Kayla Braxton has also tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

