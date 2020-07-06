Edge Voices Frustration At Criticism, Takes A Dig At Goldberg And Brock Lesnar In Response

Former WWE World Champion Edge overcame physical barriers and came out of retirement to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 after a stunning return at Royal Rumble. The former Rated-RKO tag team partners battled each other for 39 long minutes while their latest rematch at Backlash 2020 was eventually 45 minutes long. While Edge may have battled past his injury issues to mount a comeback, the Rated-R Superstar has received considerable criticism for the length of his matches since his WWE return. Edge hit back at his critics this week by namecalling Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, who are popular for their short performances.

WWE news: Edge takes a dig at Goldberg and Brock Lesnar to shut down his critics

During his recent interaction with ESPN, Edge responded to his critics and said that there is nothing wrong with lengthy matches in WWE. Edge said he came back from a career-ending injury to get back inside the WWE ring and lengthy fights indicate that he is putting in a considerable amount of effort in the ring. He also took a dig at former WWE Champions Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for their short matches in the WWE.

“If people wanna complain that my first match back I go 41 minutes — that’s your complaint. I’m not supposed to be doing this!” Edge said. “After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes. People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes] — so what is it? What do you want?’ said Edge.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have had a lot of encounters in WWE where they have gone on to notch victories within seconds or minutes. Even though a lot of WWE fans have criticised the short length of their matches, the promotion paid little attention to the critics. Edge seemed to be frustrated because of the fact that people often point to Goldberg and Lesnar and how successful they've been despite the short duration in their matches. However, Edge pointed out that he isn't supposed to be wrestling after suffering a severe neck injury but is going the extra mile, as evident by the length of his matches.

Image courtesy: WWE.com