WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 7 Episode Preview

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is going to feature an intense contest between two champions- Bayley and Asuka in the headliner. While Extreme Styles is on its way, WWE has decided to tune in their fans with a nail-biting matchup between SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley accompanied by Sasha Banks against RAW Women’s champion Asuka. WWE RAW will go live on July 7, Tuesday, 5:30 AM (IST) from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE news: WWE RAW Predictions

Apart from Asuka vs Bayley, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW is also expected to put light on the upcoming feud between Randy Orton and Edge. In the previous episode, Randy Orton has beaten up Christian in a devastating fashion and the coming episode might call for a “redemption”.

If not Christian himself, Big Show might appear and unleash a new rivalry with Randy Orton since he has already called out ‘The Viper’ last week. Meanwhile, WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth is also expected to appear in the upcoming segment of WWE RAW. However, Asuka vs Bayley remains to be one of the highly anticipated contests of the upcoming segment, with two World champions going against each other. In the previous episode, Banks has defeated Asuka and “The Empress of Tomorrow” will look forward to avenging her loss by defeating Bayley in the coming episode of WWE RAWA.

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image courtesy: WWE