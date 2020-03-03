The Debate
Watch Drew McIntyre Take Brock Lesnar Down With Three Claymore Kicks On WWE RAW

WWE News

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, fans saw Royal Rumble 2020 Drew McIntyre take down WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks. Watch video.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drew McIntyre

After destroying Ricochet within two minutes at WWE Super ShowDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entered the ring with advocate Paul Heyman to hype up his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre. Paul Heyman then picked up the mic and said that he is getting paid to promote WrestleMania 36. He said WrestleMania 36 is stacked with impressive matches, but he is not going to promote Drew McIntyre because he is nothing. Paul Heyman then called the Royal Rumble winner a ‘hyped up fraud’ and reminded everyone what Brock Lesnar did at WWE Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown.

Paul Heyman remembered Royal Rumble and said that Brock Lesnar eliminated 13 superstars before a low blow by Ricochet left him vulnerable. Paul Heyman said that Drew McIntyre saw the opportunity and eliminated Brock Lesnar. Heyman then called the fans Pavlovian dogs and said that what happened at Royal Rumble is not going to happen at WrestleMania 36. Brock Lesnar’s advocate called Drew McIntyre ‘a stupid, big b***h that’s going to get squashed’.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre attacks Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre appeared and interrupted Paul Heyman’s promo. He went straight to the WWE Champion and stood in front of him. Brock Lesnar laughed and said that he is going to see Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar then turned to leave the ring but turned back to attack Drew McIntyre. However, the Scottish psychopath was ready and delivered a Claymore to the WWE champion. Drew McIntyre left the ring as Brock Lesnar recovered from the attack.

After Brock Lesnar recovered, he and Paul Heyman started leaving the stage. As they got to the top of the ramp, Drew McIntyre delivered two more Claymores to the Beast Incarnate. Drew McIntyre then picked up the WWE Champion’s title and promised the WWE Universe that he is going to win at WrestleMania 36.

First Published:
