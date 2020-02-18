WWE RAW Results, Highlights: AJ Styles Returns; Randy Orton Thrashes Matt Hardy Again

This week’s WWE RAW saw a darker side of Randy Orton. The Viper destroyed Matt Hardy before their match could start. Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair also appeared in the ring and addressed why she picked NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as her next rival.

Fans saw former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler appear on the screen and reveal why she attacked Becky Lynch last week. AJ Styles also made his much-awaited return as his partner Karl Anderson was about to face Ricochet. In the main event, Kevin Owens teamed up with The Viking Raiders to face the trio of The AOP and Buddy Murphy.

Major matches/segments that have happened on this week’s WWE RAW:

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton attacks Matt Hardy

The night started with a video showing Randy Orton brutalise Matt Hardy and Edge. The Viper then entered the ring and said that he is not going to fight Matt Hardy as the wrestler is injured. The former Tag-Team champion responded by saying that he is ready to face Randy Orton even though he is injured and has not got a clearance from the doctors. Randy Orton asked forgiveness for his actions and started walking away. However, The Viper turned back and delivered an RKO to Matt Hardy. He started brutalising Matt Hardy and hit him with steel steps twice.

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles returns; Ricochet defeats Karl Anderson

After getting injured at Royal Rumble 2020, AJ Styles returned and left everyone surprised. The Phenomenal One reunited with his partners The O.C. and claimed that he is the best wrestler of WWE. He said that he doesn’t care who he faces next, whether it’s The Undertaker or Shawn Michaels. He said that he is going to headline WWE WrestleMania 36. Ricochet came in and started his match with Karl Anderson. With Luke Gallows and AJ Styles barred from the ringside, Karl Anderson found it hard to stop the Limitless One. Ricochet delivered a recoil and won the match.

WWE RAW Results: Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy & AOP ends via disqualification

After ruining Seth Rollins’ Sermon, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders teamed up to face Buddy Murphy and The AOP. The heels took out Erik of the Viking Raiders at the start of the match, thereby making it a 2 vs 3 handicap match. However, Kevin Owens took control and started delivering stunners to everyone. Seth Rollins entered the ring and helped the heels to regain control. The Monday Night Messiah started punishing the babyfaces only for The Street Profits to enter the ring. The match finally ended via disqualification.

Other matches/segments that happened on this week’s WWE RAW:

Aleister Black defeats Erick Rowan

Charlotte Flair addresses her WrestleMania 36 match against Rhea Ripley

Triple Threat Match: 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss defeats R-Truth and Mojo Rawley

Drew McIntyre defeats MVP

Shayna Baszler confronts Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza defeats Rusev and Humberto Carrillo

Kairi Sane defeats Natalya via Count-out

Liv Morgan talks about Ruby Riott’s betrayal

