WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Brock Lesnar Returns, Kevin Owens Confronts Randy Orton

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, fans saw the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Randy Orton also appeared in the ring to talk about his recent actions but was confronted by Kevin Owens. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Shayna Baszler signed their Elimination Chamber match contract. Ahead of WWE Super ShowDown, Angelo Dawkins faced Buddy Murphy, while his partner Montez Ford faced Seth Rollins. In the main event, Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens.

Major matches/segments happened of WWE RAW:

WWE RAW Results: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes a much-awaited return

WWE champion Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW for the first time in weeks. He was seen hyping his upcoming title defence against Ricochet and promoting the WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre. Paul Heyman picked up the mic and said that his client is feeling really good ahead of the WWE Super ShowDown match. He said that Ricochet made a mistake when he delivered a low blow to The Beast. Heyman vowed that Brock Lesnar would defeat Ricochet and retain his title. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, closed the segment by standing atop the commentary table and raising the WWE Championship high.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens

After Kevin Owens confronted Randy Orton at the beginning of the show, the main event match was fixed between the two. The match started with Kevin Owens taking a lead by delivering the cannonball. However, an interference by Seth Rollins and team allowed Randy Orton to take over. The Street Profits and Viking Raiders entered the ring to help Kevin Owens and a brawl between the two teams started. In the chaos, an experienced Randy Orton delivered a draping DDT to pick the win.

WWE RAW Results: Elimination Chamber contract signing; Becky Lynch confronts Shayna Baszler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler welcomed all the challengers to the ring to start the contract signing of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Shayna Baszler signed the contract. All the challengers promised that they will win the match and will go on to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Superstars started disagreeing with each other and a brawl started. Becky Lynch entered the ring and took the fight to Baszler. The segment ended with WWE security stopping Becky Lynch.

Other matches/segments that happened on WWE RAW:

Angel Garza defeats Humberto Carrillo

Ricochet defeats Luke Gallows

Aleister Black defeats Erick Rowan

Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth

Angelo Dawkins defeats Buddy Murphy via Disqualification

Seth Rollins defeats Montez Ford

