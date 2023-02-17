'We Are Not Going To Get Along': Cody Rhodes Reveals Name Of WWE Superstar He Dislikes

Ever since his comeback, Cody Rhodes has been given a major push by the WWE. Rhodes made his return at Royal Rumble 2022 to a huge reception from the fans. Fast forward to 2023, Rhodes has emerged as the last man standing at Royal Rumble 2023. After winning the Rumble, he is now set to main event WrestleMania 39. Recently Rhodes opened up about the fresh experience and also named the superstar with whom he has a mutual disliking.

Rhodes is in the WWE championship picture and is all set to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of them all. Though it seems everything is seamless, it hasn't been the case according to the American Nightmare. Speaking to My Mom's Basement, Rhodes opened up about the new beginning with the WWE and revealed the superstar who he does not see eye to eye with.

Cody Rhodes reveals the name of the WWE superstar he dislikes

In his duration, Rhodes has been able to pick an in-ring dispute with one of the foremost WWE superstars, Seth Rollins. The two met on three occasions in the ring and on all three of them it was Rhodes who secured victory. While it was a storyline the two superstars are not on the best terms with each other. About his relationship with Rollins, Rhodes stated that they both don't like each other. However, he also stated that there is mutual respect between the two. “And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he'd tell you, he doesn't like me, I don't like Seth. We're not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking.”