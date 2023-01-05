Watch: Fan Footage Featuring Seth Rollins Collapsing On WWE Raw Goes Viral

Multiple time-world champion Seth Rollins became the talk of the town for the wrestling world, after a video featuring the WWE superstar went viral on social media. In the video shared by a fan which was shot after Monday Night RAW went off-air, Rollins can be seen collapsing to the floor, before getting carried away. The fan footage also shows the 36-year-old struggling to exit the ringside area.

The incident took place on the January 2 episode of WWE RAW, where Rollins challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship title. While the match was intense from start to finish, both wrestlers gave their best to claim the title. However, Theory ended up being the winner, whereas Rollins failed to re-claim the title despite his best efforts.

Watch: Seth Rollins injures his knee on Monday Night RAW and collapses later

@SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV

The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.



Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.



Same knee he injured in 2015. pic.twitter.com/FUPGY4BUi9 — E.C. Dangerously (@TN_Loudmouth) January 3, 2023

Sharing the video on social media, the Twitter user wrote, “The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee. Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help. Same knee he injured in 2015”.

At the same time, another user wrote, “His knee seemed to give out as he was walking up the ramp after the match. The refs kept signaling for doctors/staff but Seth kept waving them off. They helped walk him out. But you never know what's show or not”.

"With each moment more intense than the last, Rollins injured his knee"

It is pertinent to mention that WWE is yet to provide any statement about Rollins’ injury. Meanwhile, announcing the result of the US Championship match on RAW, WWE mentioned about the wrestler getting injured. “In an absolute knockdown drag-out brawl for the United States Championship, Austin Theory and Seth "Freakin" Rollins left everything they had on the canvas. With each moment more intense than the last, Rollins injured his knee, which may very well have cost him the contest more than once,” WWE said.

“Although The Visionary hit the Pedigree, the official had been knocked out. A second referee ran to the ring to replace him, but valuable seconds were already lost. When the second referee was out of position, Theory seized the opportunity and delivered a low blow, followed by a chop block to the injured knee and A Town Down for the win,” WWE added.