WWE Superstars HATED John Cena When He Chose To Become ‘The Doctor Of Thuganomics’

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, John Cena can be seen talking about his early WWE days and reveal the things he dealt with. He revealed why 'Ruthless Aggression' was the biggest mistake of his career and how the persona of The Doctor of Thuganomics saved his job. In the series, John Cena revealed that he got a lot of love from fans throughout the world for donning the rapper persona.

However, the situation behind the ring was not that good. According to WWE legends John Cena, Big Show and Christian, many WWE superstars used to hate John Cena when he decided to become The Doctor of Thuganomics. Big Show remembered the time he was involved in a storyline with John Cena for the US title at WrestleMania 20. The giant revealed that everyday WWE stars used to pull him aside and ask him not to work with Cena.

The wrestlers used to tell Big Show that John Cena will ruin his career and he does not belong in WWE. However, Big Show never listened to the superstars and kept on working with John Cena. In the series, John Cena can be seen talking to Big Show for believing in him. At the WrestleMania 20 PPV, Big Show was impressed after hearing almost everyone in the arena chant John Cena’s name.

“Everybody backstage had their reservations about me. Nobody liked me…at all,” said John Cena.

Christian reveals why WWE superstars used to hate John Cena

In the documentary, former WWE champion Christian revealed that the big reason behind the hatred can be ‘jealousy’. John Cena was going in the ring every day and used to get a lot of screen time. On the other hand, many wrestlers didn’t get much time on the screen. Christian revealed that another reason behind the hatred was John Cena going in a wrestling ring just to rap.

