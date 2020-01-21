John Cena Set To Get Special ‘The Doctor Of Thuganomics’ Funko Pop Vinyl

John Cena’s ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ persona is still loved by fans. They enjoy his trash talk and insulting raps. To honour the persona, Funko recently released pops. According to their official website, Funko will release limited numbers of ‘Dr Thuganomics’ Funko Pops which fans can add to their collection. The pops are currently available for pre-order with February 23, 2020, as the release date on Amazon.

The Doctor of Thuganomics

Though some loved John Cena’s ‘ruthless aggression’ persona, WWE decided to change his character to something fans can relate to. With rap and hip-hop taking over the world, WWE decided to introduce Cena as a rapper. In an episode after Halloween 2002, Cena was introduced as a freestyle rapper. A week after that, Cena revealed himself as ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’ who used to cut promos while rapping.

As The Doctor of Thuganomics, Cena used to often rap to introduce himself before a match. This is also when he started wearing hats and sports jerseys as part of his ring gear. As the character evolved, Cena started introducing new moves for his iconic slogan - 'Word Life'. At the start, John Cena’s new persona didn’t get a lot of views. His feud with Triple H made him a household name.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January 2019. In his last match, Cena was a part of a fatal 4-way match for becoming the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised him for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned in a special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion'. He had a rap battle with The Usos.

