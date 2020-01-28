WWE News: After Edge, Paige Hints At WWE Comeback In Latest Instagram Post

Edge stunned the entire WWE Universe by making his return at Royal Rumble 2020. The No. 21 entrant went on to deliver a commendable performance as he eliminated Randy Orton from the ring. After Edge, former WWE Diva Paige is also expecting to make a return in 2020. The British superstar acknowledged Edge for making a comeback and shared an image of her WWE gear through her Twitter and Instagram handles.

WWE News: Paige hints at her return after Edge's sensational comeback

Paige and Edge were making headlines for their respective WWE returns for a long time. Edge finally made it happen at the Royal Rumble. He put up a strong performance and eliminated Randy Orton.

The entire WWE Universe now has their eyes set on Paige. The British Diva did not disappoint them. Paige shared a video clip of Edge’s massive WWE return through Twitter and said, “Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope.” Take a look at the tweet.

Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020

Paige created even more excitement among WWE fans as she posted a picture of her wrestling gear through Instagram. No wonder, WWE fans got really excited after seeing the post. However, Paige and WWE are yet to announce anything officially from their sides. Meanwhile, take a look at Paige’s Instagram story about her WWE gear.

WWE News: A look at Paige and her WWE relationship

Despite stepping away from the ring, Paige has kept her relationship with WWE intact. The British Diva is a constant face on Backstage segments. However, wrestling fans have been asking for her in-ring return for a long time now. It seems that Paige has finally answered their call.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Paige and WWE.com)