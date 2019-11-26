WWE: AJ Styles Tastes Indian Snacks In The Premiere Episode Of Chakh Le WWE

If you are a fan of Alu Bhujiya, Chevda or Soan Papddi and love to add them to your snack list, you are not alone. Former United States Champion AJ Styles is on your side and seems to have similar tastebuds. AJ Styles recently featured in the first episode of “Chakh Le WWE” where the WWE Superstar tasted all the famous Indian snacks and reviewed them. Among all the snacks he tasted, AJ Styles said that Besan Ke Laddo was his favourite and Indian fans are already in love with AJ Style’s ‘Desi-avatar’.

Also Read- WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio Wins US Championship, AOP Viciously Attacks Kevin Owens

WWE news: AJ Styles tries famous Indian snacks on ‘Chakh Le WWE’

In the premiere episode of Chakh Le WWE, former United States Champion AJ Styles sat down with Gaelyn Mendonca and tasted a plate full of Indian Snacks. AJ Styles was offered Chevda, Khakhra, Banana chips, Soan Papdi, Alu Bhujiya and Besan Ke Laddo. No wonder, these famous Indian snacks were new to AJ Styles and he had interesting reviews for them.

AJ Styles was given three options to review each snack. The options were equally ‘desi’ for the US Champion - “Haaye Haaye Mirchi” for spicy snacks, “ Ek Number” for the best ones and “Humse nah o payega” for the unbearable ones. Well, AJ Styles gave an “Ek Number” for all the snacks but banana chips made him say “Haaye Haaye Mirchi”. However, Besan Ke Laddo seemed to have been AJ Style’s favourite among all. The Superstar made a hilarious comparison with a ball of cinnamon.

Also Read- WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Gets Randy Orton's Help To Reclaim United States Championship Title

WWE news: AJ Styles lost his US Championship title

AJ Styles lost his title to Rey Mysterio in the recent episode of WWE RAW and we can expect him to settle scores with the luchador. Both AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE and a potential rivalry between them can be built. The Phenomenal One has already defeated veterans like John Cena in his career and it is evident that WWE has bigger plans for him in the future.

Also Read- WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Brutalised, SmackDown Reign Supreme

Also Read- WWE RAW: Randy Orton, Humberto Carrillo And Ricochet Defeats The O.C