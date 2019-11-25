WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Brutalised, SmackDown Reign Supreme

WWE Survivor Series 2019 was one of the strongest shows of the year. AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick put up a pretty decent fight. The men's Survivor Series elimination match was equally fun and Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship in a very impressive showdown against Pete Dunn. That was another strong highlight of the night. Check out complete Survivor Series 2019 results:

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Rhea Ripley leads Team NXT to victory in Women's elimination match

This was a fun affair which was full of drama, dynamic manoeuvres and just about everything that needs to happen in a classic Survivor Series style match. The match only got better as the fight progressed with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks being the absolute standouts. Rhea Ripley scored the final pinfall victory over Sasha Banks to advance on the scorecard.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Roman Reigns leads Team SmackDown to victory in Men's elimination match

The 15-man three-way team elimination match was an epic encounter. It teased future potential feuds for the participants. The match, which came down to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Keith Lee, saw Roman Reigns stand tall at the end of the battle.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019: Shayna Baszler Helps NXT Win Brand War

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Roderick Strong steals the win from AJ Styles

This was a perfectly executed triple-threat match which had a seamless mix of aerial moves, striking and a lot more. Every performer performed decently, but it was Roderick Strong who stood tall as he stole the win after AJ Styles executed the Phenomenal Forearm on Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Adam Cole continues his NXT championship reign

Adam Cole, defending his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne, was impressive and picked up towards the end of the fight. Both superstars engaged in an NXT-style battle that was played at an elite level. Dunne also proved his ability to perform in a fast-paced match in this instant classic before succumbing to the Last Call knee strike.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019: Roman Reigns Leads Men's SmackDown Team To Victory

WWE Survivor Series 2019: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retains the WWE Universal Championship

The Universal Championship match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan kicked off with Bray dominating in the early stages. The crowd was pretty hot for Daniel Bryan who had a pretty good showing towards the end of the fight. He finally succumbed to the Mandible Claw by The Fiend.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Brock Lesnar retains WWE Championship

This fast-paced fight saw Dominic get involved and put his wrestling skills on display. He teamed up with dad Mysterio for a tandem 619 followed by frog splashes on the champion. Brock Lesnar ultimately managed to throw Dominic out of the equation before putting off Rey Mysterio with an F5 to retain the WWE Championship.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019: The Fiend Retains The WWE Universal Championship

Shayna Baszler concludes the night for NXT as Becky stands tall

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler won the triple-threat match as she submitted the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with a Kirifuda Clutch. However, Becky Lynch took to Baszler in a post-fight assault to serve a reminder that she did not defeat her for the victory.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019: Brock Lesnar Beats Rey Mysterio To Remain WWE Champion