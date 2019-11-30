WWE: Drew McIntyre Takes Sarcastic Dig At Randy Orton On Twitter

The past week's episode of WWE RAW saw a Fatal 4-Way Number 1 Contendership match between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet to determine who faces AJ Styles for his United States Championship. The Ultimate Underdog Rey Mysterio came out victorious at the end of the fight and went on to face AJ Styles for the United States Championship title on the same evening. Rey Mysterio did the unthinkable as he defeated The Phenomenal One and became the United States Champion for the second time.

History was made once again in #Chicago...... This city will always hold a special place in my heart! Gracias 🙏🏼 Raza por todo su cariño y apoyo, thank you all Fam: for all your love & support!! And New 🇺🇸Champ https://t.co/cYoKAkv5VD — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 26, 2019

However, before Mysterio scored a quick pinfall victory over Ricochet, The Sinister Scotsman and The Viper got involved in a slugfest which was rather funny. It saw Drew McIntyre turn Randy Orton's chest pink with just a few chops. The two took turns before Orton finally repaid McIntyre with an eye poke. The Sinister Scotsman Drew McIntyre later took to his Twitter and retweeted a video from their fight on WWE RAW that was shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE UK and asked Randy Orton if that chop to the chest was as loud as those little voices in Randy Orton's head. McIntyre was simply making fun of the moment by citing the WWE theme song that Randy Orton walks out to for his entrances.

Was that chop as loud as those little voices in your head @RandyOrton? https://t.co/afjJjdVOgf — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 30, 2019

Drew McIntyre - What is next for The Scottish Psychopath in WWE

Drew McIntyre had been drafted to WWE RAW as a part of the WWE Draft 2019 where he was seen representing Team Ric Flair at WWE Crown Jewel event. Drew McIntyre has been involved in a series of matches against Ricochet but it still remains to be seen what is next for The Scottish Psychopath and if he will be involved in a title bout anytime soon.

