WWE: Randy Orton Congratulates Rey Mysterio After His United States Championship Win

This week’s WWE RAW was definitely Rey Mysterio’s show as the masked Luchador prevailed in two matches. He first defeated Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to become the No.1 Contender and then went on to defeat AJ Styles to win the United States Championship title. Randy Orton, who helped Rey Mysterio win the US title, took to Twitter after the show and congratulated the greatest underdog. The Viper also revealed that the new US Champion owes him a favour.

@reymysterio congrats on the #USTitle win. Also, you’re welcome. You owe me one briz. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 26, 2019

Also Read l WWE: AJ Styles tastes Indian snacks in the premiere episode of Chakh le WWE

WWE RAW: Ricochet vs Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre vs Rey Mysterio

Humberto Carrillo was scheduled to face AJ Styles for the US Championship title. But before a match could take place, The O.C. punished Carrillo. To revenge his friend, Ricochet came out of the ring to challenge AJ Styles for a title match. Ricochet was interrupted by Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio all of whom had the same idea. Ricochet then announced a Fatal 4-Way match between the four and said that the winner will be the No. 1 contender to face AJ Styles for the United States title.

Also Read l Matt Hardy woos fans with comeback on WWE RAW amidst loss to Buddy Murphy

The match started with Drew McIntyre taking control and brutalizing everyone in his way. He first punished Ricochet and Rey Mysterio and but was stopped by an RKO out-of-nowhere. As Orton was about to win the match, The O.C. interrupted and took him out. In the ring, Mysterio and Ricochet got into a fight and with some tricky moves, Rey Mysterio pinned Ricochet for the win.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley leaves on a stretcher after being attacked by Rusev

WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio on

AJ Styles dominated the starting few minutes of the match but Rey Mysterio got out. He pushed Styles to the ropes to deliver a 619. The 619 took out the referee allowing The O.C. to interrupt and punish Rey Mysterio. Randy Orton came in to take revenge and took out The O.C. before delivering an RKO to the champion. Rey Mysterio pinned Styles to win the match and the US title.

Also Read l No, CM Punk will not appear on WWE Backstage along with Triple H