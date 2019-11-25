Survivor Series 2019: Randy Orton Stuns Fans With Multiple RKOs In Elimination Match

For the first time in history, the superstars of WWE NXT went head-to-head against the superstars of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown in a men’s traditional Survivor Series elimination match for the battle for brand supremacy at the WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. The match had an impressive showing from all the superstars before Roman Reigns struck the final spear for a conclusive three count. The match also teased future potential feuds for the participants. However, what stood out the most in this fight was the consecutive RKOs from 'The Viper' Randy Orton.

Survivor Series: 'The Viper' Randy Orton strikes

Randy Orton is clearly a favourite amongst fans and WWE Survivor Series was no different. The fans were hot for Orton who unleashed his famous RKO on three opponents tonight before being eliminated. It all began when Ciampa blocked Orton and tagged in Damian Priest. As Ciampa proceeded to work a double team on Orton, he got dropped by a swift RKO before rolling to safety. Priest, being the legal man, attempted a Reckoning which Orton would counter for another RKO before eliminating Damian Priest.

Next came in Matt Riddle to take out Orton with a running knee. Randy Orton blocked the manoeuvre from Matt Riddle and proceeded for yet another RKO but the latter manages to roll up Orton for a win. Orton, being one of the favourites amongst the Chicago crowd, leaves everyone in shock. Orton, however, does not stop here and hits Riddle with the RKO on his way out of the ring. Baron Corbin runs in to seize the opportunity and secure a quick pin. As a result, Riddle gets eliminated.

