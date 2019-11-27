WWE: Jon Moxley Says That WWE Is Very Predictable In His Recent Interview

Jon Moxley’s rise to fame as Dean Ambrose has been incredible in WWE. He started his professional wrestling career in 2012 with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins alongside him. However, Jon Moxley’s final days in the promotion ended on a bad note as he signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. During his AEW debut, Jon Moxley took a lot of shots at WWE and slammed them by calling it a “dull scripted show.” In his recent conversation with radio station 101WKQX, Moxley again took a dig at WWE by calling it a predictable show with nothing new to offer. He also talked about facing AEW superstar Chris Jericho.

WWE: Jon Moxley praises AEW over WWE

While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are enjoying an intense spell in WWE, Jon Moxley is happy about quitting it for AEW. The former WWE Champion feels that WWE is extremely predictable and everything happens in a similar way. Jon Moxley slammed WWE’s script by calling it ‘stupid’ after his departure from the company. Well, his AEW debut was massive and it is pretty clear that Moxley is happy about being a part of All Elite Wrestling.

Jon Moxley further said that AEW has no specific formula and anything is possible on the show. The former ‘Lunatic fringe’ also believes that AEW is offering something new to the fans, whether it is the sports-entertainment vibe, serious pro-wrestling or even comic wrestling.



"It can be very predictable. Because they have a formula. Show opens, guy comes out with a mic, talks, other guy's music hits, comes out with a mic, talks, we made the main event for tonight or whatever. There's these patterns of formula that you see and subconsciously you know as a fan, what's happening and you can predict stuff," said Jon Moxley in the interview.

