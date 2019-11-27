Seth Rollins Reveals Unbelievable New Heel Character Idea On WWE RAW

Monday Night Raw left many viewers confused. Seth Rollins, who has been transforming into a heel, fought in the main event as a babyface. Fans who have been expecting some Rollins in a heel-role were left wondering as to what was going on. Addressing the issue on a WWE discussion show, Bryan Alvarez explained that Rollins turning heel was not part of WWE’s original plans for the wrestler. Instead, it was the wrestler who came up with the idea of turning into a heel. He thought his fans were mistreating him.

In simple words, Rollins is a villain with a hero complex who thinks he is fighting for the right. Alvarez explained that in Rollins’ mind, his character was misunderstood by everybody, and they hate him. Alvarez added that Rollins thinks he is right, further explaining that the superstar thinks of himself as a babyface even when everyone around him thinks he is turning into a heel.

Alvarez said that up till Monday night RAW, there were no plans to turn Rollins into a heel. The commentator added that Rollins feels fans have been unfair to the WWE and him, and he is the avenging angel who will bury them (fans). Alvarez drew parallels to the WWE promo Rollins shot, where he is seen burying everyone on the RAW roster.

Rollins may be aiming to be a hybrid heel, a modern-day hero with shades of dark. At the moment, everything about Seth Rollins’ character is up in the air. The coming weeks will give us a greater insight into what Rollins will bring to WWE. Meanwhile, in this week’s RAW, the Authors of Pain attacked Kevin Owens while sparing Rollins. It could be a prelude to an alliance between the former champion and the Authors of Pain.

