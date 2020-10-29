WWE Legend Mark Henry Reveals Why Meeting NBA Icon Magic Johnson In '92 Moved Him To Tears

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is till dates considered one of the greatest to ever play the game. Having retired in 2017, Henry was recently on a podcast interview, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar, the 2020 Summer Olympics cancellation and even WrestleMania 36. However, the 49-year-old WWE icon spoke about Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, and how the latter had once moved him to tears.

Mark Henry on why Magic Johnson moved him to tears

While talking about Johnson, Henry chose to discuss their 1992 plane ride to Barcelona. He explained how he was on the plane and the man who touched his shoulder turned out to be none other than Magic Johnson. "I had competed in a celebrity Slam Dunk contest that Foot Locker ran and somebody told Ervin that I was on the plane," Henry explained. The Texas native claimed Johnson told him he saw the Slam Dunk contest, asking him how he made the dunk.

Henry revealed that they started talking, after which the wrestler started crying. He explained that the five-time NBA champion was worried about him, asking him what was wrong. Henry told Johnson that he wanted to talk to the star, but was told not to interact. The authorities had apparently told him to leave the "Dream Team guys alone". Johnson told him that was "bulsh**", and Henry proceeded to tell him about how he got "everything" in life because of him.

He even spoke about the Olympics being postponed, and how he is "all for it". "I think the Olympics are really about the athletes. The systems that house the athletes, the Olympic Games, the World Championships you name it – is important," Henry explained. He hopes all athletes will work like they are competing in the Olympics and keep training.

On the other hand, Johnson has been celebrating the LA Dodgers' World Series 2020 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is the team's first win in 32 years. Johnson and the owners' group acquired the team in 2012. The NBA icon was one of the greatest players in the 80s, who's career was cut short after he contracted HIV.

(Image credits: AP, WWE site)