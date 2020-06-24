Mark Henry Says The Great Khali The Hardest Of All WWE Wrestlers To Be Lifted Off His Feet

Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana a.k.a The Great Khali was the first person from his nation to hold a WWE World title. Despite being inactive in the WWE for a long period, The Great Khali still remains to be one of the most popular in-ring personas of all time. From defeating The UnderTaker to donning the WWE World title, The Great Khali has seen it all in the promotion. However, the man who was once known as the 'strongest man in the world', Mark Henry recently claimed that the Indian wrestler was the hardest one to be lifted off his feet.

Also Read | AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara After Vile Sexual Comments On WWE's Sasha Banks Surface Online

WWE News: Mark Henry says The Great Khali was the hardest wrestler to be lifted off his feet

Mark Henry is set to be the next guest in Stone Cold’s podcast ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’. However, the official Instagram handle of WWE Network has already given a glimpse of the episode. Stone Cold indulged Mark Henry into a rapid-fire round, where Henry was pinched with various questions.

When asked to name the WWE wrestler who was the hardest to be lifted off his feet, Mark Henry deliberately said ‘The Great Khali’. Although Mark Henry has faced numerous greats inside the WWE ring, his rivalry with The Great Khali had seemingly thrilled the fans for all the right reasons. Both the men are massive and they unveiled spectacular performances every time they stepped inside the ring. However, they are inactive in the current WWE roster.

Also Read | WWE Chief Vince McMahon Lives In A £32m Mansion, Is A Workaholic And Gyms At 3:00 AM

WWE News: Mark Henry in the Broken Skull Sessions

Apart from The Great Khali and rapid-fire queries, Mark Henry is expected to put a light in a lot of things like his WWE future in the upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will be aired on WWE Network this Sunday. Although there are no official reports regarding Mark Henry’s return, there are speculations that ‘The World’s Strongest Athlete’ is looking for redemption inside the WWE ring. The upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions is expected to validate those speculations.

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals The One Condition That Could Bring Him Back To WWE

Also Read | Why Did The UnderTaker Retire? Several Reasons Why The WWE Star Called It A Day

Image courtesy: WWE