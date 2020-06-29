Mark Henry Reveals He Almost Quit WWE After Vince McMahon Pulled A Prank On Him

Mark Henry appeared on the latest episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions where he talked about his iconic ‘Hall of Pain’ run in the company. While talking about the origin of the run, Mark Henry revealed that it all started when Vince McMahon and others ribbed him by having him go out for a 2011 dark match with Sin Cara that never happened. Mark Henry said that he waited in the ring for almost 10 minutes, but the luchador never showed up. He said the longer he waited for Sin Cara, the more furious he got. Eventually, Mark Henry got fed up and returned backstage.

“I jump through the ropes. I come to the back and it's a ghost town! Nobody's there, and I just start destroying it, tearing s*** down, pulling the lights down, and punching the walls. Just Darth Vader's***. I wanted everything to melt,” said Mark Henry.

Also Read l Mark Henry world's strongest man: Mark Henry names most powerful WWE superstar & it’s not The Big Show

Mark Henry reveals frustration, says he wanted to leave the company

Mark Henry said that he then went to Vince McMahon’s office, but found out that the chairman had left for the day. He then called Vince McMahon up and told him that he’s leaving the company. When Vince McMahon told Mark Henry that it was a prank, The World’s Strongest Man said, “Obviously, you don't respect me and you damn sure don't fear me, so we don't need to talk no more.” Mark Henry revealed that the next day Vince McMahon called him to his office and asked for forgiveness. McMahon was eventually able to convince Mark Henry to not leave the company and also gave him an idea which the former champion loved.

Also Read l Mark Henry world's strongest man: Stone Cold to interview Henry on the next episode of ‘Broken Skull Sessions’

Mark Henry said that Vince McMahon showed him the in-ring footage where he could be seen waiting for Sin Cara and yelling at the referee. Vince McMahon told Mark Henry that he loved the anger Mark Henry showed in the ring and claimed that he would make money if Henry could take his anger to a whole new level. Mark Henry claimed that he was hesitant at first, but he eventually developed his character and that’s how his ‘Hall of Pain’ run began.

Also Read l Broken skull sessions: Steve Austin to interview 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair on the Broken Skull Sessions

From July to December 2011, Mary Henry was one of the most engaging characters in WWE. Fans were lapping up his ‘Hall of Pain’ persona which also led to his second world title reign in the company. Mark Henry became a major heel in the company and feuded with A-listers like Randy Orton and others.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Broken skull sessions: Henry says Khali is the hardest of all WWE wrestlers to be lifted off his feet