The recently culminated WrestleMania 39 evidently lived up to the expectations of fight fans worldwide. The show featured mega superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Edge, etc, and some supreme wrestling action was displayed along with the storylines that showcased title changes. However, the grandest stage of them all could have been grander had a certain 6-time champion made his appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he was offered a match at WrestleMania 39. The Rattlesnake graced the squared circle at Mania 38, where he went up against Kevin Owens and also performed a (botched) stunner on Vince McMahon.

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals why he turned down WrestleMania 39 match

Following the huge crowd pop that the 58-year-old got at the show of shows last year, he was in plans to make another such appearance this year but much to the dismay of the fans, whose thirst for action never quenches, Steve Austin did not appear at the Sofi stadium.

WWE news: Steve Austin could have wrestled at WrestleMania

"I met with some people from WWE. We talked about the possibility of me wrestling at WrestleMania 39. The biggest thing in my mind was the presentation and what kind of match it was going to be. Going back to 38, the way the KO thing was presented—I love KO—I turned that down three, four, five times until the creative finally came to what it ended up being," said Stone Cold.

Stating that he wasn't in the perfect shape, Stone Cold refused the idea of indulging in a proper match, and also revealed that at WrestleMania 38 he "was really protected". However, he made himself available for the production duties of the show. "But to do a proper match, I’d have to be in off-the-charts shape. I told them, and this is the exact truth, I said, ‘Guys, I’m just fixin’ to go into production on this show, Stone Cold Takes on America, and until we start production, I don’t know what my life looks like. I can’t commit.’ Sure enough, there were technical issues before we finished. I was supposed to finish a month before we did," said Austin. "And I was really protected at WrestleMania 38. This time, that wasn’t going to be the case. That was a true statement: Until this show was over, I couldn’t commit," he added.