WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Vs Cody Rhodes Set To Take Place At Backlash

After last week's intense callout, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face yet again. The Bloodline and the Judgement Day became unlikely allies and Rey Mysterio went one-on-one against Solo Sikoa. Plus, Riddle joined forces with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on Judgment Day in a 6-man tag action.

The Monday night Raw kicked off with the Usos and Solo Sikoa having a stare with Judgement Day. The show also featured Brock Lesnar, as he and Cody Rhodes almost produced a war outside the ring. And in the main event Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Riddle battled it out against Judgement Day. So, with so much action written on the card, let's find out what ultimately transpired in the longest-running episodic show.

WWE Raw Results, highlights, and segments

The bloodline kicked off Raw: The Usos and Solo Sikoa, accompanied by Paul Heyman started the proceedings of this edition of Raw. As Heyman began his mic work, the members of the Judgment Day appeared. Heyman then revealed to the WWE Universe that Roman Reigns has forged a partnership with the Judgement Day. The Usos were not pleased with the fact that the Tribal Chief took the decision without keeping them in the loop. The segment also showcased Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa engaging in an eye-brawl.

Rey Mysterio vs Solo Sikoa: Following the promo, Rey Mysterio and Solo Sikoa went up against each other in the squared circle. While the match was of a high degree, interruptions from LWO and the Usos were there to be seen. The match ended after Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Mysterio.

Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai: Dakota Kai featured in a one-on-one contest with the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Kai showcased an impressive performance but fell victim to the Kiss of Death finisher of the EST.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar Promo: After challenging Brock Lesnar for a match at Backlash, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring and was all motivated to take on Brock Lesnar. Adam Pierce came from backstage to remind Cody that he needs to get some time off to recover from the beating Brock Lesnar gave two weeks ago. The American Nightmare became more aggressive and brought steel chair in the ring. Then Brock Lesnar appeared. The Security quickly surrounded Cody and to calm Cody down Adam Pierce made the match against Brock Lesnar official for the Backlash card. Cody however did not stop and took his frustration on the security officials. He then charged toward Brock but security came in the way.