WWE: Nikki Bella 'happy' After Break-up With John Cena, Reveals Family Member

The sudden split up between John Cena and Nikki Bella came as a shocker to the entire WWE Universe. John Cena and Nikki Bella were one of the most celebrated couples of WWE. WWE fans and wrestlers loved to see the pair together on the big stage. As reports suggest, Nikki Bella is currently dating her former dance partner Artem Chigvinstev. This news receives a truckload of backlash from John Cena fans. To add to that, Nikki Bella has always been open about her new relationship with Artem.

According to Nikki Bella and her family, splitting up with John Cena was a blessing for her and she is very happy in her current relationship with Artem Chigvinstev. Nikki Bella reportedly got into her new relationship just a few days after splitting up with the 16-time WWE Champion. Nikki Bella claimed herself to be the luckiest woman to find someone like Artem Chigvvinstev. However, that did not go well with hardcore John Cena admirers.

WWE: What did Nikki Bella’s family member say?

In an interview with Radar Online, a close family member oof Nikki Bella revealed that the former Divas Champion is a happy woman right now. According to her, Nikki Bella has found her true happiness and she is lucky to find someone like Artem over John Cena. The family member further said that the Bella family wishes the best for John Cena but they are glad that John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship did not go too far.

