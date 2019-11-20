The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE Corporate Employee Wins 24/7 Title Against R-Truth, Triple H Tweets

WWE News

WWE corporate employee seizes the opportunity of an R-Truth tumble and becomes the first-ever corporate employee to win the 24/7 title. Watch R-Truth retrieve.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Being a 24/7 Champion is the toughest job as you are not safe even in front of a corporate employee. Everyone is after the 24/7 title that has been held by 29 names since being first introduced by the Hardcore legend Mick Foley. Interestingly, the WWE underdog R-Truth did the unthinkable this past Monday night on WWE RAW as he avenged his loss to Samir Singh in a backstage segment to become a record 22-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Also Read | Shawn Michaels Salary, Net Worth, WWE Career And What's Next For HBK

Triple H took to Twitter the very next day to announce that a behind-the-scenes WWE corporate employee Mike, has made history by becoming the new and the first-ever member from WWE HQ to hold the 24/7 Championship by defeating R-Truth.

Also Read | Big Show Net Worth, Salary, WWE Comeback And Upcoming Netflix Series

The footage sees the 24/7 title change hands as R-Truth runs face-first into the sets at a WWE meeting while trying to save his precious 24/7 title. A member of the WWE corporate employee who was sitting front row takes the opportunity and pins R-Truth to win the title.

Also Read | Eddie Guerrero: 5 Best Moments From The Legend's Illustrious WWE Career

The former 24/7 champion and one-half of the Singh Brothers responded to the tweet requesting the WWE corporate employee and new champ to not remove the 'Bollywood' letters inscribed on the 24/7 title.

WWE News: R-Truth reclaims the 24/7 title the same night

Things took an exciting turn when R-Truth ran into a company meeting the same night and spotted the new champion on the floor engaged in a fitness activity. R-Truth was quick to swoop in as he saw an opportunity and reclaimed the 24/7 title for the 23rd time.

Also Read | CM Punk Salary, Net Worth, WWE Return And How His In-ring Career Remains Uncertain

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG