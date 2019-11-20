WWE Corporate Employee Wins 24/7 Title Against R-Truth, Triple H Tweets

Being a 24/7 Champion is the toughest job as you are not safe even in front of a corporate employee. Everyone is after the 24/7 title that has been held by 29 names since being first introduced by the Hardcore legend Mick Foley. Interestingly, the WWE underdog R-Truth did the unthinkable this past Monday night on WWE RAW as he avenged his loss to Samir Singh in a backstage segment to become a record 22-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Triple H took to Twitter the very next day to announce that a behind-the-scenes WWE corporate employee Mike, has made history by becoming the new and the first-ever member from WWE HQ to hold the 24/7 Championship by defeating R-Truth.

I’ve always said @WWE’s greatest asset is our talent. In-ring, production and the various departments at HQ. At today’s Town Hall, Mike made history as the FIRST employee to hold the 24/7 Championship and get #ThePoint. pic.twitter.com/k27Y8O4Lx3 — Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2019

The footage sees the 24/7 title change hands as R-Truth runs face-first into the sets at a WWE meeting while trying to save his precious 24/7 title. A member of the WWE corporate employee who was sitting front row takes the opportunity and pins R-Truth to win the title.

NEW CHAMP!



A WWE corporate employee pins @RonKillings to seize the #247Championship at a company-wide town hall meeting at WWE Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/ywMKTSNI8w — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019

The former 24/7 champion and one-half of the Singh Brothers responded to the tweet requesting the WWE corporate employee and new champ to not remove the 'Bollywood' letters inscribed on the 24/7 title.

Whatever you do, PLEASE DO NOT REMOVE ‘BOLLYWOOD’ OFF OUR TITLE, MIKE! #Bollywood247 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 19, 2019

WWE News: R-Truth reclaims the 24/7 title the same night

Things took an exciting turn when R-Truth ran into a company meeting the same night and spotted the new champion on the floor engaged in a fitness activity. R-Truth was quick to swoop in as he saw an opportunity and reclaimed the 24/7 title for the 23rd time.

