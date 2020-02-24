WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Preview And Predicted Results For Feb 24

In the last episode of WWE RAW before WWE Super ShowDown, fans will see the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will come face to face with Shayna Baszler after she was attacked by the former NXT Champion. WWE Tag-Team champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy may confront their next challengers (The Street Profits) before the upcoming PPV. After punishing Edge and Matt Hardy, Randy Orton is also scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode. Who will Randy Orton target next?

Major matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar to return

After delivering an F5 to Ricochet a couple of weeks ago, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his appearance this week. According to many, Ricochet can confront Brock Lesnar ahead of their title bout at WWE Super ShowDown. Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew Mcintyre can also make an appearance to improve the WrestleMania storyline.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton to choose his next target

With no one to stop him, Randy Orton will once again make his appearance on WWE RAW. Last week, Randy Orton hospitalised Matt Hardy and Edge was nowhere to be seen. Now, fans believe that Edge will make his much-awaited return to stop The Viper this week. Many say that Edge can challenge Randy Orton for a match at WWE Super ShowDown or WrestleMania 36.

WWE RAW: Becky Lynch to confront Shayna Baszler

After getting bit by Shayna Baszler a couple of weeks ago, Becky Lynch appeared in the WWE RAW ring last week and took her revenge. She also asked Baszler to ‘keep her eyes open’. This week, the duo can confront each other as Elimination Chamber is just a few days away.

WWE RAW live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on February 25, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

