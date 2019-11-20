WWE: Lana And Bobby Lashley Involved In Botched Script On The Latest Episode

Recently during her segment at WWE RAW, Lana was seen saying few words wrong, but her current partner Bobby Lashley was seen correcting her. Lana came to the WWE RAW ring and revealed that she had filed for divorce from Rusev. She also revealed that she has got a temporary restraining order through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that barred Rusev from coming within 90 feet of her. In the segment, instead of saying 90 feet, Lana said 90 miles and then 90 days, before Lashley interrupted and asked her to say the correct word.

Now, there is news that Lana was supposed to botch those statements and Lashley was supposed to correct her. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Catherine Joy Perry (Lana) added the word "90 days," but she was supposed to say 90 miles and 90 feet. He added that Bobby Lashley was supposed to correct her and that everything else in the segment went as planned.

WWE RAW: Is Lana pregnant?

Many fans still don’t believe Lana’s divorce story as she has falsely accused Rusev before. Last week, Lana came to the WWE ring and announced that she is pregnant with Rusev’s baby. After the announcement, many were shocked and wondered whether she is telling the truth or not as she has been in a relationship with wrestler Bobby Lashley for almost two months. After the shocking reveal, Rusev came to the ring and tried to calmly talk about her recent relationship until she slapped him across the face multiple times. That’s when Lashley made his entrance, ambushing Rusev after Lana jumped behind his back and covered his eyes. In the end, it was obvious that Lana made the story up so that she could lure out Rusev. She later kissed Lashley once again at the top of the ramp.

