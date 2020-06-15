WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 15 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the WWE RAW episode after WWE Backlash, fans could see Edge and Randy Orton appear in the ring and end their long feud. Many believe that the two could join forces and bring back the 'Rated-RKO'. Rey Mysterio could also return to WWE Raw with son Dominick and take his revenge from Seth Rollins and team. Charlotte Flair could also appear and confront Asuka as the WWE RAW Women’s Champion defeated Nia Jax at Backlash. Many are also expecting to see a segment between Lana and Bobby Lashley after Lana cost Bobby Lashley the WWE Championship.
There are rumours that Bobby Lashley could break up with Lana and end their months-long storyline. Reports claim that Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza will also appear and kick off a new storyline.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
What condition could BOTH @RandyOrton and @EdgeRatedR be in following the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/G20GcBbHSC— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
