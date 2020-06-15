WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 15 Episode Preview

In the WWE RAW episode after WWE Backlash, fans could see Edge and Randy Orton appear in the ring and end their long feud. Many believe that the two could join forces and bring back the 'Rated-RKO'. Rey Mysterio could also return to WWE Raw with son Dominick and take his revenge from Seth Rollins and team. Charlotte Flair could also appear and confront Asuka as the WWE RAW Women’s Champion defeated Nia Jax at Backlash. Many are also expecting to see a segment between Lana and Bobby Lashley after Lana cost Bobby Lashley the WWE Championship.

There are rumours that Bobby Lashley could break up with Lana and end their months-long storyline. Reports claim that Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza will also appear and kick off a new storyline.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Edge and Randy Orton could end their feud

WWE RAW Preview: Charlotte Flair could confront Asuka

WWE RAW Preview: Rey Mysterio could return

WWE RAW Preview: Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews could start a feud

WWE RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley and Lana could appear

WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins could face Aleister Black

WWE RAW Preview: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW Preview: The Viking Raiders and Street Profits to appear

WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre could appear

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

