WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Preview, How To Watch RAW Live In India

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix is also scheduled to appear and give an update on Edge’s health. The night will also feature a match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black. Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2020, Tag-Team Champion Asuka will go one-on-one against Shayna Baszler. The Street Profits have also got their rematch and will face WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Also, the current 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss will defend his title against an undeclared opponent.

Major matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE RAW:

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar to appear

Brock Lesnar displayed dominance against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown and he is set to appear on WWE RAW. From this week, WWE will build up the storyline between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre which will go on till WrestleMania 36. According to many, the two superstars can come face to face on this week’s WWE RAW and give a glimpse of what’s going to happen at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW: Beth Phoenix to give an update on Edge’s health

After getting attacked by Randy Orton almost a month ago, fans have been waiting to see Edge make his return. This week, Edge’s wife and former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix is ser to appear and give an update on Edge’s health. According to many, Beth Phoenix can be confronted by Randy Orton and Edge can come in for the save.

WWE RAW: AJ Styles to face Aleister Black, The Undertaker to return

During the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown, The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio and shocked everyone. He entered the ring and eliminated AJ Styles to win the trophy. Now, it is revealed that The Undertaker can once again confront AJ Styles after his match with Aleister Black. Else, AJ Styles can call out The Undertaker after the match.

WWE RAW live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on March 03, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

