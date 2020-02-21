The Debate
The Undertaker To Appear On WWE RAW In March, May Start Storyline With AJ Styles

WWE News

According to Brad Shepard, The Undertaker can appear on the March 9, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, the day after WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.  

The Undertaker

It looks like fans around the world won’t have to wait much longer for The Undertaker to appear on WWE and reveal his next opponent. According to Brad Shepard, The Undertaker can appear on the March 9, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, the day after WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.  Many believe that "The Phenom" can confront former WWE Champion AJ Styles and challenge him for a match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE news: Sami Zayn brawls with a fan at the Daytona arena in Florida

AJ Styles recently took The Undertaker’s name in a segment of WWE RAW which led rumours to get wider. Fans have been asking for the match since AJ Styles made his debut in 2016. It was expected that AJ Styles will face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36. However, after AJ Styles got injured at Royal Rumble, Randy Orton was given a different storyline with Edge.

Also Read l WWE news: Stephanie McMahon praises RAW Champion; Becky Lynch reacts to it

AJ Styles returns to WWE RAW and teases a match with The Undertaker

AJ Styles returned to WWE RAW this week. He promised that he will win the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown. He said that he has returned at the right time as WrestleMania will not be the same without him. He then said that he doesn’t care who he faces in the main event of WrestleMania, he just wants to be a champion. He doesn’t care who is the champion and it could be Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Hulk Hogan. He can defeat anyone at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE champion. 

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on WWE RAW in March 2020: Rumours

The Undertaker has started training ahead of WrestleMania 36

Recently wrestling website Fightful Select revealed that The Undertaker has begun training for his much-awaited return. Reports state that The Undertaker has been visiting the WWE Performance Center for the past few weeks. The website also claims that The Undertaker has been spending a lot of time with former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Mark Henry at the WWE Performance Center. Mark Henry is visiting the center because he is giving his expertise in Lee vs. Dijakovic storyline.

Also Read l Matt Hardy says he didn’t get the ‘goodbye’ he deserved on WWE RAW

