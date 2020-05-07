WWE RAW May 8 Episode Draws Lowest Viewership Numbers Ever In Company’s History: Reports

This week’s WWE RAW made history, but not for the right reasons. The May 4 WWE RAW episode drew the lowest viewership numbers in Monday Night RAW’s history. This week’s episode drew 1.68 million viewers, which is worse than last week’s episode (1.82 million). This week’s WWE RAW broke the record of the December 23, 2018 episode of WWE RAW to become the episode with lowest viewership ratings. That episode of WWE RAW drew only 1.78 million views.

Also Read l Vince McMahon dubbed this Mick Foley and Randy Orton segment as the 'worst ever': WWE news

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode was also three hours long. The first hour of the show drew 1.80 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.69 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.56 million viewers. In comparison, the first hour of last week’s show recorded 1.95 million views, the second hour drew 1.89 million and the third hour reported 1.62 million views.

According to fans, this week’s WWE RAW got bad ratings, because fans expected to see the same bad writings and matches as the last couple of episodes. This week’s WWE RAW saw the return of AJ Styles and according to some, this week’s episode was better than the last few episodes. However, many believe that that next week’s WWE RAW will bring more views as it will be the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank PPV. The night will also see the return of Randy Orton and Edge to WWE RAW.

Also Read l Vince McMahon ready to release ‘just about anyone’ amid COVID-19 crisis: WWE news

All matches/segments that happened on this week’s WWE RAW

Asuka and Shayna Baszler attacks Nia Jax at MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Rey Mysterio talks about Money in the Bank ladder match

AJ Styles wins the Gauntlet Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black talks about AJ Styles’ WWE RAW return

Seth Rollins sends Drew McIntyre a message ahead of Money in the Bank

Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink defeat Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits

Charlotte Flair defeats Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre defeats Murphy and attacks Seth Rollins

Also Read l Vince McMahon reportedly asked this WWE RAW superstar to improve his English: WWE news

Also Read l Is Vince McMahon selling WWE? WWE up for sale with ESPN deal on the line?