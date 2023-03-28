The last Raw before WrestleMania 39, saw Cody Rhodes going up against Solo Sikoa in the main event. Moreover, the show saw an intense segment from Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Plus, Dominik and Rey Mysterio added another chapter to the father vs son storyline that is set to take the stage at the grandest stage of them all.

While Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa was the headliner of the night, the episode also saw Austin Theory cutting out a promo ahead of the match against John Cena. Here's what transpired at the Red brand.

WWE Raw Results today 2023 before WrestleMania 39

MIZ TV started the show: The host of this year's WrestleMania invited Trash Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch as guests. They were cut by their WrestleMania opponents the Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai). The mic tussle led to a match between Lynch and Sky. Lynch won the match via. pinfall.

Seth Rollins vs Mustafa Ali: After a backstage segment that saw them quarrel, Mustafa Ali and Seth Rollins met inside the ring to settle the dispute. Rollins picked apart Ali and landed two crushing stomps to win the match. After the match, Rollins cut an intense promo and eventually said "Logan Paul! I'll see you at WrestleMania".

Omos and Brock Lesnar weigh-in: Omos came down the ring first accompanied by MVP, who took the mic to present the intentions of the Nigerian Giants with the match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar then came to the ring and the action ensued which ended with Omos' boot to the face on Lesnar.

Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Strowman, and Ricochet vs Erik, Ivar, Otis, and Chad Gable (8-man tag match): The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, and Richochet won the match via. pinfall.

Austin Theory segment: Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 match against John Cena, the United States Champion Austin Theory cut out a promo that was shot before the on-air episode of Raw started. Theory cut his promo in an empty arena. In the showcase, the US Champ laid out what the match against Cena means to him, and how he is ready to take on beat the 16-time world champion.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae: Green and Deville picked the win.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio Segment: Dominik arrived at the ring with Damien Priest, who on the night was scheduled to face Rey Mysterio. After Domnik's mic space, where he addressed last week's action with his father, the senior Mysterio walked in for the match. The match was taking place nicely untill Dominik intervened to get his hands on Rey Mysterio. Thus, Rey Mysterio got the win via disqualification.

GUNTHER vs. Dolph Ziggler: The Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER won the match via pinfall and then cut out a promo expressing his tensions about the triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre set to take place at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa: Before going up against the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the American Nightmare met another adversary and brother of the Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. The fight did exhibit the intensity that has been built between the two in recent weeks. The match didn't see a dull moment as both men displayed nippy action. However, it was intervened by the Usos as Cody took the momentum. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to the aid of Rhodes and got rid of Usos. In the end, the No.1 contender for the Universal Title scored a pinfall victory over Solo Sikoa. This was Sikoa's first pinfall defeat.