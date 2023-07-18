WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Gets A Chance To Tear Down His Nemesis At SummerSlam

The July 17 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was shot at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as the promotion continued to build up matches for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2023 pay-per-view (PPV). The Red brand show kicked off with Cody Rhodes making an entrance and talking about his scheduled face-off with Brock Lesnar. On being asked to appear, Brock showed up and as the segment went ahead, he attacked Rhodes with a chair over and over again.

Brock Lesnar accepts the challenge to fight Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The first segment of Raw concluded with Brock Lesnar dropping Rhodes with an F5 in front of his mom and putting Cody Rhodes in the Kimura lock while wrenching it in. Lesnar then accepted Cody’s challenge for a match at WWE SummerSlam before the show went on a commercial break. After several exciting segments, the WWE universe witnessed an exciting main event.

In the main event of Raw, the undisputed Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn clashed against The Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Mr Money In The Bank Damian Priest. Having dispatched of Owens, Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in Six-Man Tag Team Action last week, The Judgement Day expected to defeat the champions. However, Owens and Zayn emerged as the winner by pinfall. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results of WWE Monday Night Raw’s July 17 episode.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full results for July 17

Gunther defeated Matt Riddle

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Viking Raiders defeated Alpha Academy in the Viking Rules Match

Bronson Reed defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Judgement Day in the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Meanwhile, WWE SummerSlam 2023 PPV is scheduled to be held on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.