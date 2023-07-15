WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso Confronts Solo Sikoa, Superstar Returns Ahead Of Summerslam

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with an exciting live event from Raleigh, North Carolina's PNC Arena. Leading up to the highly anticipated SummerSlam Premium Live Event, the event was loaded with fierce matchups and interesting storylines. Let's get into the night's highlights:

3 things you need to know

Jey Uso will face off against Roman Reigns in next week's SmackDown

Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes, Sheamus, and LA Knight discussed their next matchups and title hopes.

Asuka and Bianca Belair had a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship

What were the match results of the WWE SmackDown - July 14, 2023?

WWE Smackdown results

Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair - WWE Women's Championship Rematch: Asuka retained the WWE Women's Championship.

Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. Pretty Deadly: Pretty Deadly emerged victorious via pinfall.

Zelina Vega vs. Bayley: Bayley defeated Zelina Vega via pinfall.

United States Championship Invitational: Santos Escobar won the match, advancing to the United States Championship Invitational.

Return of major superstar

Bobby Lashley appeared on the show tonight, his first appearance on SmackDown in several weeks. The last time fans saw him on TV was on the 5/25 episode of SmackDown and he hasn't worked live events since late last month.

Lashley got out of a limo to meet up with The Street Profits outside of the arena. They shook hands and left together. There was no sign of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

What were some of the highlights of the WWE Smackdown?

Beginning the program, Bianca Belair expressed her annoyance over having to wait for a championship rematch.

In a brutal tag team fight, Brawling Brutes battled Pretty Deadly. Despite an outstanding effort, Pretty Deadly prevailed.

Grayson Waller talked about his chance to compete in the United States Championship Invitational and promised to leave a lasting impression.

Roman Reigns' actions were discussed in relation to the consequences, and Jey Uso challenged his cousin. In addition, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were noticeable.

Bayley battled Zelina Vega, and after a tense struggle, Bayley prevailed.

After defeating Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar advanced in the United States Championship Invitational.

In an exciting bout, Asuka defended her championship against Bianca Belair. When Charlotte Flair interfered, the bout was disqualified, sparking a confrontation between Bayley and IYO SKY. Asuka reacted with a surprise blue mist strike, bringing the programme to an end with a chaotic scene.

As SmackDown ramped up to SummerSlam, tensions rose as Superstars competed for position and titles. The night was filled with exhilarating action and interesting twists, leaving fans anxiously expecting the next chapter in WWE's continuing narrative.