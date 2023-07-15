WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso Confronts Solo Sikoa, Superstar Returns Ahead Of Summerslam

Quick links:
Jey Uso during Smackdown (Image: WWE)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with an exciting live event from Raleigh, North Carolina's PNC Arena. Leading up to the highly anticipated SummerSlam Premium Live Event, the event was loaded with fierce matchups and interesting storylines. Let's get into the night's highlights:
Also Read: Kevin Owens Gives A Huge Shout-out To The Usos For Elevating The Level Of Tag Team Titles
WWE Smackdown results
Also Read: Massive UFC Return Happening Soon? New Reports Erupt On Ronda Rousey's Rumored WWE Exit
Bobby Lashley appeared on the show tonight, his first appearance on SmackDown in several weeks. The last time fans saw him on TV was on the 5/25 episode of SmackDown and he hasn't worked live events since late last month.
Lashley got out of a limo to meet up with The Street Profits outside of the arena. They shook hands and left together. There was no sign of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.
"Ready to go talk?"— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2023
What do you think @fightbobby and The #StreetProfits are discussing? 👀🤔#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LBh5xG2G44
In an exciting bout, Asuka defended her championship against Bianca Belair. When Charlotte Flair interfered, the bout was disqualified, sparking a confrontation between Bayley and IYO SKY. Asuka reacted with a surprise blue mist strike, bringing the programme to an end with a chaotic scene.
As SmackDown ramped up to SummerSlam, tensions rose as Superstars competed for position and titles. The night was filled with exhilarating action and interesting twists, leaving fans anxiously expecting the next chapter in WWE's continuing narrative.