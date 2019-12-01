WWE: Seth Rollins Wants To Apologise To Team RAW After Doing Some "soul Searching"

Seth Rollins took out his frustration on his team in the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion took a dig at every single superstar from the RAW roster for their performance at Survivor Series. According to Seth Rollins, his team could not live up to the expectations that they had set and he was clearly disappointed with them. However, the former Shield member is looking to extinguish all the bridges that he burned down. He has planned to apologise in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

WWE: Seth Rollins wants to apologise on WWE RAW

After giving his opinion on the WWE RAW roster, Seth Rollins tweeted about the change in his mindset. According to Seth Rollins, he did some soul searching and he is ready to apologise to Team Red and the entire WWE universe in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Take a look at Seth Rollin’s recent tweet.

After a long few days of soul searching, I’ve decided that this coming Monday on #RAW I would like to issue an apology to #TEAMRED and the @WWE Universe. I hope you’ll hear me out. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 30, 2019

The Beast Slayer lost his WWE Universal title against Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel (2019) and he was hoping to bounce back at the recent Survivor Series. Well, things did not fall in place for Seth Rollins as Team RAW lost their fight and Team SmackDown emerged as the winners. Seth Rollins was in charge of Team RAW while his former teammate Roman Reigns led the SmackDown roster. After a hard-fought battle at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns is quite happy with his team for winning the fight. The same can't be said for Seth Rollins.

