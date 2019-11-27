Randy Orton's Obscene Gesture To Seth Rollins On Monday Night RAW Breaks The Internet

This week’s Monday Night RAW began with Seth Rollins talking to the whole RAW roster and addressing the big loss they suffered at the Survivor Series. The former Universal Champion criticised every RAW wrestler and he even called Randy Orton as the weakest performer of the team. 'The Viper' didn’t like the comments made by 'The Beast Slayer' and walked out of the ring. While walking out, Orton made an obscene hand gesture which made Rollins all the more furious.

Fans, however, loved the way Orton reacted to Seth Rollin's comments and some even reacted to the gesture on Twitter. Some praised Orton 'I don’t care attitude' and others criticised Rollins for calling the 12-time WWE champion the weakest performer. Though Randy Orton was eliminated earlier than expected at the Triple-Threat elimination match in Survivor Series, fans got to see him deliver three back-to-back RKOs.

WWE RAW: Comments made by fans on Randy Orton's obscene gesture

How I feel about Monday night Raw Randy Orton is now my favorite wrestler pic.twitter.com/DRnl9isLcm — Anton America (@AntonAmerica3) November 26, 2019

Randal K. Orton doesn’t waste his time with other people’s foolish bullshit.

Well played, @RandyOrton 😂🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/B8WqQyUlxQ — JushinThunderJones (@JushinJones) November 26, 2019

I love Randy Orton 😂😂😂 https://t.co/n8lY9L06Bt — Scott Robertson (@randomscott1990) November 26, 2019

In this week’s RAW, fans also saw Randy Orton help Rey Mysterio win the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. After the show got over, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter and appreciated the help Orton provided to him to win the match. Rey Mysterio praised 'The Viper' and said that he owes him for what he did.

After my adrenaline rush has gone down for the night, I have to admit I can’t take all the credit for tonight’s win on the 🇺🇸 Tittle.

I have much respect for the #RKO!! 🙏🏼 @RandyOrton, I owe you one!! #Respect https://t.co/SQiXaqtQOO — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 26, 2019

