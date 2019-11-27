The Debate
Randy Orton's Obscene Gesture To Seth Rollins On Monday Night RAW Breaks The Internet

WWE News

Randy Orton didn’t like the comments made by Rollins on RAW & walked out of the ring. While going out, The Viper made an obscene gesture which made Rollins mad.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Randy Orton

This week’s Monday Night RAW began with Seth Rollins talking to the whole RAW roster and addressing the big loss they suffered at the Survivor Series. The former Universal Champion criticised every RAW wrestler and he even called Randy Orton as the weakest performer of the team. 'The Viper' didn’t like the comments made by 'The Beast Slayer' and walked out of the ring. While walking out, Orton made an obscene hand gesture which made Rollins all the more furious.

Fans, however, loved the way Orton reacted to Seth Rollin's comments and some even reacted to the gesture on Twitter. Some praised Orton 'I don’t care attitude' and others criticised Rollins for calling the 12-time WWE champion the weakest performer. Though Randy Orton was eliminated earlier than expected at the Triple-Threat elimination match in Survivor Series, fans got to see him deliver three back-to-back RKOs.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt set to reveal new character in the Firefly Fun House

WWE RAW: Comments made by fans on Randy Orton's obscene gesture

Also Read l  WWE: The Undertaker confesses to the time when he accidentally choked Kurt Angle

Also Read l WWE RAW: Becky Lynch is now the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in WWE history

In this week’s RAW, fans also saw Randy Orton help Rey Mysterio win the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. After the show got over, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter and appreciated the help Orton provided to him to win the match. Rey Mysterio praised 'The Viper' and said that he owes him for what he did.

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker talks about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; calls him an ‘Awesome Leader’

