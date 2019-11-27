WWE: Vince McMahon Is Upset With Seth Rollins For His Remarks On CM Punk

The entire RAW locker room got upset with Seth Rollins for his controversial promo in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. If you think that is all for ‘The Beast Slayer’, then you are wrong. WWE CEO Vince McMahon is equally upset with Seth Rollins for his remarks on CM Punk. And unlike the RAW Superstars, Vince McMahon’s reaction was not scripted. Seth Rollins has been calling out CM Punk since his appearance in WWE Backstage but his latest remarks might get him into deep trouble.

WWE: Vince McMahon is upset with Seth Rollins and other superstars

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon got furious at Seth Rollin’s response to CM Punk chants in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The CEO of WWE doesn't want to build a match that is not in his plans and Vince McMahon felt that Seth Rollins was trying to do just that. There has been a lot of speculations since CM Punk’s surprise appearance on WWE Backstage and a lot of fans wanted to see him face Seth Rollins in a one-on-one fight. However, neither CM Punk nor Vince McMahon have confirmed the fight.

"I tried to get him (Punk) here, I'm sorry, he didn't want to show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change he's too afraid to make himself," said Seth Rollins.

WWE news: More information from Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer gave us more insight from WWE and said that Naomi has been kept off from television appearances because of The Usos’s disappearance. WWE fans can expect Naomi to comeback once The Usos return on screen. He further reported that WWE has filed trademarks for ECW event names, leading to speculations that WWE fans can expect them to return in some capacity.

