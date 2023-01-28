WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PPV In India, UK And US?

WWE has fans all across the world and its Royal Rumble event is one of those Pay Per View events that has distinct a different fan following all across the globe. WWE is all set to organise the Royal Rumble 2023 PPV on Saturday night (Sunday morning in India). The mega event is scheduled to be held at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. While Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the PPV, the card features several exciting matchups alongside the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Where is the Royal Rumble Pay Per View event being organised?

The mega Royal Rumble event is being organised in Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. The event will see the presence of big stars like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss.

How to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 in India?

The Royal Rumble 2023 event will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu). The mega event will start at 6:30 am IST.

How to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 in the United Kingdom?

The Royal Rumble 2023 event will be telecasted in the United Kingdom on BT Sport Box Office. The mega event will start at 1:00 am BST at night.

How to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 United States?

The Royal Rumble 2023 event will be telecasted in the United States on Peacock. The mega event will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT at night.

How to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 in Australia?

The Royal Rumble 2023 event will be telecasted and streamed in Australia on Kayo and Binge. The mega event will start from 12:30 pm AEST in the afternoon.

How to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 in the Middle East?

The Royal Rumble 2023 event will be telecasted in the Middle East on MBC Shahid. The mega event will start from 5:00 GST in the afternoon.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Card so far