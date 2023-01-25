WWE Royal Rumble: Full Match Card, Live Streaming Details, Date, Venue, & More

Royal Rumble is the one of the most awaited pay per view events organised by WWE and has a seperate fan base. WWE is all set to organise the Royal Rumble 2023 PPV on Saturday night. The mega event is scheduled to be held at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. While Roman Reigns defends his titles' against Kevin Owens at the PPV, the matchcard features several exciting matchups alongside the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Kevin Owens takes on reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Reigning Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has had a series of Universal title showdowns. Also the two wrestlers have also played a few interesting matches including a Steel Cage Match, a Tables, Chairs and Ladders match and a Last Man Standing match.

Kevin Owens defeated Reigns recently when he teamed up with John Cena defeated him and Sami Zayn in a final Smackdown tag team match in 2022. Still after the defeat Roman Reigns has accepted Kevin's challenge of the Undisputed Universal Championship match.

The fan following of both the players is huge across the whole world and many of their fans are eagerly waiting for their championship match.

Bianca Belair faces Alexa Bliss in a Raw Women’s Championship match

Bianca Belair will get challenged by a very dangerous Alexa Bliss in a Raw Women’s Championship match. Both the superstars previously clashed in a Raw Women's Championship match where Belair had defeated Bliss via disqualification.

Though Bliss being a tough opponent it won't be easy for Belair to defend her title, There fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be the next champion.

Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches

30 men and women wrestlers will take on eachother in the traditional men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Here is the list of participants who have been confirmed for this event.

Men's Royal Rumble Match 2023: Participants so far-

Cody Rhodes

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Austin Theory

Gunther

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Omos

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

Karrion Kross

Women's Royal Rumble Match 2023: Participants so far-

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Card so far

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship Match- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Live Streaming, Date,Time, Venue