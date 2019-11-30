WWE Rumours: Fans May Not See Cain Velasquez In The WWE Ring Again

After making an excellent in-ring debut against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez was scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming WWE live event in Mexico. But according to Cagesideseats, that might not happen as Cain Velasquez is not being advertised for the upcoming show which is scheduled to take place in Mexico.

As the show was in Mexico, Cain Velasquez was scheduled to team up with his friend Rey Mysterio to fight The O.C. Many pictures of Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez also went viral, where the masked luchador can be seen teaching Velasquez some wrestling moves. But recently, all the plans changed as Rey Mysterio got with his storyline including Brock Lesnar. Now, there are reports that Cain Velasquez may pair up with WWE RAW superstar Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C. Cain Velasquez and WWE are yet to confirm these rumours.

WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez’s WWE debut

Cain Velasquez made his official WWE debut many weeks ago on the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. He came in the ring with Rey Mysterio and took Brock Lesnar down and punished him by delivering several punches to 'The Beast'. Lesnar later fled from the ring with Paul Hayman and his WWE Championship belt. Velasquez went on to face Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in a UFC octagon finally concluded when Lesnar redeemed his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept on contouring with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar contoured by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapping him in in a Kimura for the tap-out victory.

