WWE Slammed By Fans For Overspending On Part-time Stars While Releasing Full-time Talents

WWE shocked its fanbase after it announced the release of over 20 superstars and other staff members on Wednesday. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and several others were cut by the company as it looked to reduce its expenses during the pandemic. However, fans have been left disappointed after the company chose to fire some longtime and regular members of the roster while still bearing the cost of several part-time stars.

Also Read | WWE Releases 2020: WWE Release Full List Including Kurt Angle And Rusev

WWE release 2020: WWE released superstars

WWE release full list: On-screen talents

Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic, MJ Jenkins, Josiah Williams and Mike Chioda (referee).

WWE release 2020: Backstage staff and producers

Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda, Sarah Stock, Dave Finlay, Shane Helms, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari and Scott Armstrong.

Also Read | WWE Releases 2020: Kurt Angle, Rusev, Gallows, Anderson and Other in WWE Release Full List

WWE News: WWE released superstars, fans unhappy

Reports in the United States suggest WWE will save around $703,000 a month by firing the talent from the roster. This, coupled with other expenditure cuts, project WWE's savings to about $4 million a month. This is the same amount that WWE paid Goldberg for his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

Furthermore, a Twitter user made a list of the company's outlandish expenses on part-time stars, which appears to highlight the fact that WWE chairman Vince McMahon values big-draw one-off names over regular full-time wrestlers. According to the list, WWE paid former UFC star Cain Velasquez $5 million for his match against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown 2019. Boxer Tyson Fury wrestled Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view and took home a reported $15 million paycheck. Brock Lesnar, despite being one of the biggest names in WWE, is still considered a part-time wrestler as he makes only a limited number of appearances in a year, while still pocketing a handsome $10 million a year.

Let’s just take stock that (according to Forbes)

$3m Goldberg

$10m Brock Lesnar

$2.1m for Shane McMahon

$15m Tyson Fury

$3.5m Bobby Lashley

$5m Cain Velasquez



Around $30m could have been saved last year #wwereleases — Jamesy (@jamesydraws) April 15, 2020

While the list mentions a handful of names, WWE has a host of other big names signed to the company. Earlier this year, WWE signed three-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski to a reported multi-year deal. The numbers behind Gronkowski's WWE deal are currently unknown, but he is still is reported to be drawing a massive paycheck from the company.

Also Read | WWE Releases 2020: Drake Maverick Breaks Down In Tears After Being Released By WWE Due To Coronavirus Cuts

Following the WWE releases 2020 news, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. Here are some social media reactions after WWE released superstars.

Lashley getting paid way more than his entertainment worth. He's physically gifted, but man he lacks the ability to draw me in as a fan.



Cain was a straight $5m waste of money. I seriously forgot he was actually under contract. Goldberg at least earned some of that $$$. — Colin Salazar (@ColinSalazar) April 15, 2020

Maria and Mike Kanellis just had a baby boy this year.



Drake Maverick just got married last year.



Lance Storm closed his wrestling school to join the WWE.



The mass release in the WWE sucks big time.



WWE 👎 👎 👎 — Manga Pro-Wrestling 【漫画プロレス】 (@MangaProWres) April 15, 2020

Also Read | WWE Releases 2020: Seth Rollins Reacts To WWE Releasing Superstars En Masse, Says “My Heart Is Broken”